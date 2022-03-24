Free event advices correct buckling for children

Published 12:14 am Thursday, March 24, 2022

By Orange Leader

Are your children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews buckled up correctly?

Nearly two out of three car seats are used incorrectly.

Not sure? Then join a free event that at the Orange County Convention & Expo Center, 11475 FM 1442 in Orange.

This event is open from 4 to 6 p.m. April 13 to anyone with children, who transport children in their vehicle or are expecting.

Be sure to bring the children with you so that organizers can be sure of height and weight for the proper seat.

This event is sponsored by Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Orange County, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Passenger Safety KidSafe Initiatives and Save a Life Texas Department of Transportation.

 

