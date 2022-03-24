Economic Development Corporation selects targets for Orange County growth

Recruiting logistics, distribution and warehousing businesses is the key for the area’s growth, according to the Orange County Economic Development Corporation.

In an announcement made this week, EDC Executive Director Jessica Hill said a partnership with VisionFirst Advisors and Foremost Quality Logistics will help make the plan a reality.

“Orange County has seen tremendous opportunity in recent years,” Hill said. “This strategy will allow us to continue in a growth trajectory, capitalize on existing developments and create opportunity for sustainable success.”

The strategy targets the recruitment and expansion of the logistics distribution and warehouse industries, but also provides valuable resources to promote all sectors of Orange County, according to Hill.

A leadership team gathered data and trends and sought stakeholder input from a variety of voices, providing context to the analytics, to develop an effective growth strategy that Orange County can “successfully” implement.

Recommended strategies include improving internal and external messaging, increasing business development outreach, aligning industry and educational partners and developing key performance indicators.

Each strategy will be implemented through an outline of tactics specifically directed at capitalizing on the strengths of the community.

The plan, according to Orange County EDC, lays out the groundwork for a collaborative approach to logistics, distribution and warehousing by optimizing the resources of the region.

The full report can be accessed at orangecountyedc.com.

For more information, contact Hill at 409-883-7770 or jhill@orangecountyedc.com.