SOFTBALL WRAP: Lady Cardinals, Pirates snag 22-4A road wins

Published 9:43 pm Wednesday, March 23, 2022

By Van Wade

WO-S' T'Era Garrett had a great game at the plate despite the loss to Vidor as she had a grand slam, a double and drove in six runs for the Lady Mustangs.

SILSBEE – The Bridge City Lady Cardinals ran their record up to a perfect 5-0 in District 22-4A play with a 14-0 win in five innings over Silsbee at Lady Tiger Field Wednesday night.

Carson Fall got the win on the hill, striking out 15 in five innings of work, allowing just one hit with no walks.

The Lady Cardinals piled up 11 hits and used a big eight-run fourth inning to help put the game away.

Marlee Strong was 3-for-3 at the plate with three runs batted in and two runs scored. Lexi Nugier was 2-for-4 with a RBI and two runs scored. Nicole Sasser went 2-for-4 and scored twice. Harlee Tupper contributed a double and a RBI. Fall had a RBI and scored a run. Kaylyn Dosch scored two runs and Laurie Barg drove in one.

The Lady Cardinals will close out the first half of 22-4A play next Tuesday at Lumberton.

* * *

Vidor def. WO-S

WEST ORANGE – The Vidor Lady Pirates toppled West Orange-Stark in a 20-9 District 22-4A softball slugfest.

The Lady Pirates picked up 13 hits. Andreya Garrett had two hits, a home run and three runs batted in. Brooklyn Bushelle notched two hits and four RBI and Aarilyn Richardson had two hits and two RBI.

T’Era Garrett had a huge outing for the Lady Mustangs, including a grand slam and a double that drove in six runs.

The Lady Mustangs will head to Orangefield Friday while the Lady Pirates welcome in LC-M.

More High School Sports

Big sixth frame ignites Bobcats past Raiders

Lady Bears warm-up against PN-G, face Liberty in bidistrict playoff round

Cami Shugart discusses leadership role as Lady Bears circle in on playoff run

Coaching veteran Dwayne DuBois reflects on profession, friendships made

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar