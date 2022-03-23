SOFTBALL WRAP: Lady Cardinals, Pirates snag 22-4A road wins

SILSBEE – The Bridge City Lady Cardinals ran their record up to a perfect 5-0 in District 22-4A play with a 14-0 win in five innings over Silsbee at Lady Tiger Field Wednesday night.

Carson Fall got the win on the hill, striking out 15 in five innings of work, allowing just one hit with no walks.

The Lady Cardinals piled up 11 hits and used a big eight-run fourth inning to help put the game away.

Marlee Strong was 3-for-3 at the plate with three runs batted in and two runs scored. Lexi Nugier was 2-for-4 with a RBI and two runs scored. Nicole Sasser went 2-for-4 and scored twice. Harlee Tupper contributed a double and a RBI. Fall had a RBI and scored a run. Kaylyn Dosch scored two runs and Laurie Barg drove in one.

The Lady Cardinals will close out the first half of 22-4A play next Tuesday at Lumberton.

* * *

Vidor def. WO-S

WEST ORANGE – The Vidor Lady Pirates toppled West Orange-Stark in a 20-9 District 22-4A softball slugfest.

The Lady Pirates picked up 13 hits. Andreya Garrett had two hits, a home run and three runs batted in. Brooklyn Bushelle notched two hits and four RBI and Aarilyn Richardson had two hits and two RBI.

T’Era Garrett had a huge outing for the Lady Mustangs, including a grand slam and a double that drove in six runs.

The Lady Mustangs will head to Orangefield Friday while the Lady Pirates welcome in LC-M.