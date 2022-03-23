Love of nature exhibit brings many groups together

The Sabine-Neches Chapter of Texas Master Naturalists is presenting Champions for Nature at the South Texas State Fair from noon – 6 p.m. April 2-3.

Located in the Ford Exhibit Hall in Beaumont, this exhibition is made up of local groups whose sole purpose it to promote education about and love for nature.

Along with Texas Master Naturalist Sabine-Neches Chapter, displays will be on hand from Long Leaf Ridge, Cattail Marsh, Big Thicket Association, Big Thicket National Heritage Trust, Big Thicket National Preserve, Sierra Club, Texas Parks and Wildlife game wardens, Native Plant Society, Sea Rim, Village Creek State Park and Nature Conservancy.

“We are excited to bring all of these organizations under one roof to show the public just how much we have to offer in Southeast Texas,” said Nancy Angell, Master Naturalist and event organizer.

“It is vital that we continue to stress the importance of protecting our natural resources. We do that through education.”

Angell said there will be something for all ages.

“From interactive games to educational videos to on-stage presentations, there is something for everyone,” she said. “Our very special guest is Big Foot, who will be available for selfies. Admission is free, so bring the whole family.”

The mission of the Texas Master Naturalist Program is to develop a corps of well-informed volunteers to provide education, outreach and service dedicated to the beneficial management of natural resources and natural areas within their communities for the State of Texas.

For information about becoming a Texas Master Naturalist, visit txmn.tamu.edu. For more information about the Sabine-Neches Chapter and/or the fair exhibit, call 281-414-4304 or 214-912-1900.