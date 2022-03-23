Lady Bears warm-up against PN-G, face Liberty in bidistrict playoff round

The Little Cypress-Mauriceville Lady Bears soccer team traveled to the Reservation on Tuesday night to take on the Lady Indians of PN-G in a warmup game for playoffs.

The Lady Indians pulled out a 5-3 victory.

Both teams are set to begin playoffs later this week. The Lady Bears of District 21-4A finished tied for second with a district record of 9-3 and overall 14-7-2, whereas the Lady Indians of District 21-5A finished in first place with a district record of 11-1 and overall 16-5-1.

Overall, it was a solid matchup with constant action from the first minute to the last.

The Lady Bears put a tally on the board first from a throw in by McKenzie Freeman to Annabelle Fisher who found the back of the net.

The Lady Indians tallied two on the board before half, bringing the score to 2-1.

After half, the Lady Indians were first to tally another point on the scoreboard but the Lady Bears were not done yet. Fisher found a break in the Lady Indians defense and quickly took the ball up the middle off of an assist by Evelyn Mares and found the bottom corner of the net bringing the Lady Bears back into range with a score of 3-2.

The Indians answered back with another goal to which Fisher again found the back of the net from a Taylor Bull assist. The final score of the match was 5-3.

The Lady Bear defense was led by Matalyn Hill and her phenomenal saves all game, Loren Rodriguez, Kaylee Potter, Sydney Guidry, Mallory Dollar, Sarah Hormell, and Brooklyn Leonard.

Great efforts by Mariah Ammons and Freeman helped keep the Lady Bear offense going all match. The Lady Bears will travel to Liberty to take on the Lady Panthers for the bi-district round of playoffs. The match is set for Thursday, March 24th at 5 p.m.