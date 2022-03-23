Big sixth frame ignites Bobcats past Raiders

LUMBERTON -The Orangefield Bobcats snagged a late lead and defeated Lumberton 6-1 Wednesday night in District 22-4A action at Raider Field.

The game was tied at one with Orangefield (13-2, 2-1) batting in the top of the sixth when Kameryn Henderson hit a solo homer.

The Bobcats got things started in the second inning. A sacrifice bunt by Brennon Lecoq scored one run for Orangefield.

Lumberton knotted the game up at one in the bottom of the fourth inning, when Gavin Harmse doubled on a 3-2 count, scoring one run.

Trent Eaves was credited with the victory for Orangefield. The lefty lasted five innings, allowing one hit and one run while striking out nine. Jason Bodin threw two innings in relief out of the bullpen. Bodin recorded the last six outs to earn the save for Orangefield Varsity Bobcats.

Kaden Copes was on the hill for Lumberton. The righty allowed three hits and four runs over five and a third innings, striking out six and walking one. Roman Ardoin threw one and two-thirds innings in relief.

The Bobcats tallied two home runs on the day. Henderson had a long ball in the sixth inning. Kolbie Sowell had a four-bagger in the sixth inning.

Sowell went 2-for-4 at the plate to lead Orangefield Varsity in hits.

The Bobcats will host West Orange-Stark Friday.