Check out the dozen-plus West Orange-Stark students with superior performances

Eighteen West Orange-Stark choir students received superior ratings at UIL Solo and Ensemble Contest held at LC-M High School.

All students performed Class 1 solos, which are the most challenging songs to perform. Some students sang in foreign languages, including Italian and German.

Because of the superior performances, they have qualified for the Texas State Solo and Ensemble Contest held in Austin in May.

Standout students include Yamileth Mayo, Jay’Den Miller, Jalen Gilmore, Micah Douglas, Ciara Dunn, Franklyn Perez, Alicia Parker, Graciela Sanchez, Alexia Hernandez-Crochett, Taylor Provost, Bree Williams, Nari Sparks, Brittany Robles, Kya Hayden, Tay’Vondrick Miller, Ca’Din Jones, Paris Overstreet and Kyra Holder.