Check out the dozen-plus West Orange-Stark students with superior performances

Published 12:10 am Tuesday, March 22, 2022

By Orange Leader

Those pictured include, back row, from left, Yamileth Mayo, Jay’Den Miller, Jalen Gilmore, Micah Douglas, Ciara Dunn, Franklyn Perez and Director Caleb Henson. Those pictures in the front row are, from left, Alicia Parker, Graciela Sanchez, Alexia Hernandez-Crochett, Taylor Provost, Bree Williams, Nari Sparks and Brittany Robles. (Photo courtesy WOCCISD)

Eighteen West Orange-Stark choir students received superior ratings at UIL Solo and Ensemble Contest held at LC-M High School.

All students performed Class 1 solos, which are the most challenging songs to perform. Some students sang in foreign languages, including Italian and German.

Because of the superior performances, they have qualified for the Texas State Solo and Ensemble Contest held in Austin in May.

Standout students include Yamileth Mayo, Jay’Den Miller, Jalen Gilmore, Micah Douglas, Ciara Dunn, Franklyn Perez, Alicia Parker, Graciela Sanchez, Alexia Hernandez-Crochett, Taylor Provost, Bree Williams, Nari Sparks, Brittany Robles, Kya Hayden, Tay’Vondrick Miller, Ca’Din Jones, Paris Overstreet and Kyra Holder.

More News

PHOTO FEATURE — Bridge City cheerleaders help with adoption event

6th graders shine at West Orange-Stark Middle; see the 1st place UIL winners

2:30 p.m. MONDAY UPDTAE: Weather Service details latest concerns, warnings

Rail yard fire smoke seen between Bridge City and West Orange

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar