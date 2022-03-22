6th graders shine at West Orange-Stark Middle; see the 1st place UIL winners

West Orange-Stark Middle School students recently performed well during 2021-22 UIL competition.

There were numerous first place winners.

The sixth graders led the way with Abril Ramirez taking home 1st place Music Memory.

The sixth graders also took home the team first place in music memory. They included Ramirez, Damien Herndez, Mykel Miller and Genesis Barraco.

Other top-6 performers in sixth grade included Tyrelle Holmes and Sophia Ibarra.

Top-6 performers in seventh and eighth grade include Charles Smith, Jakira Manuel, Caron Zetar, Aiden Knox, Jamian Woodrow, Jayden Moody and Kensley Waller.