Vidor’s Grooms sets standard at Girls 4A State Power Meet

CORPUS CHRISTI – Vidor’s Sage Grooms stormed to a Class 4A State title in the Class 4A Girls State Powerlifting Meet, dominating the 165-pound division.

Grooms finished with a total of 1,050 pounds. She set a new state record in the deadlift as she powered up 460 pounds. Grooms also set a new personal mark in the squat with a total of 390 pounds.

The Lady Pirates finished sixth overall as a team.

Camryn Barragan was third in the 123-pound division. Ellis Prudhome notched third in the 181-pound class. Katherine Aguirre was eighth in the 148-pound class. Marissa Caskey notched ninth in the 220-pound division and Silvia Botello was 12 in the 198-pound class.

Bridge City sophomore Avery Weidner notched sixth place in her class while senior Lady Cardinal Haizel Padron notched 12th.

For the Little Cypress-Mauriceville Lady Bears, Chloe Jacob placed fourth in her weight class. Evelyn Aldaco was seventh in her division and Aubbrey Trahan notched 12th in her class.