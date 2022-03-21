Landry, Bears make quick work of Mustangs

LITTLE CYPRESS – The Little Cypress-Mauriceville Bears took care of business Friday night by downing the West Orange-Stark Mustangs 10-0 in District 22-4A action at Gibbens Field.

Ashton Landry was dominant on the mound for the Bears (now 2-0 in district). Landry tossed a complete-game shutout, allowing just one hit over six innings while striking out seven Mustangs.

Landry was also 1-for-4 at the plate with a home run and three runs batted in.

Reid Peco went 3-for-3 with a RBI. Bear catcher Gunner Johnson was 2-for-4 with a home run and a RBI.

The Bears (11-6) will host Vidor Tuesday.