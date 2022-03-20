National Weather Service details severe weather impacts Monday, Tuesday

National Weather Service officials are monitoring the potential for strong to severe storms.

The impacted are expected late Monday into Tuesday.

Tornadoes, damaging winds and large hail are all possible, according to Warning Coordination Meteorologist Roger Erickson.

“The threat begins in Southeast Texas late Monday night/early Tuesday morning, and eventually shifts into central and southwest Louisiana by Tuesday morning, extending into south central Louisiana,” Erickson said.

In addition, there is a slight to moderate risk for flash flooding, with 1 to 3 inches, locally higher amounts possible.

As this is still 42 to 48 hours away, the National Weather Service said updates would be coming.