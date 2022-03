Starting from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, Stitching Together will begin meeting in the dining area at Orange First Church of the Nazarene.

The group is working together to make hats to donate to Salvation Army and Orange Christian Services.

Anyone who crochets or knits is welcome to join.

This is an opportunity to learn how to crochet and give back to the community, organizers said.