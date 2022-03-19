LETTER TO THE EDITOR — Pinehurst Police help woman in need

Dear editor,

I’m elderly woman who on several occasions needs the assistance of the Pinehurst Police and fire department. I have daughter that needs a wheelchair and hospital bed.

On Feb. 28, I moved from an apartment to a house. In the move, I had to the leave the hospital bed behind.

On Tuesday, in conversation with the police dispatcher, I told her I left the bed in the apartment and the apartment complex management wanted to charge me $1,000 for the month of March because the bed was in there.

In their kindness, she put in motion for the removing of the bed and brought it to me at my new house.

After hours the Pinehurst Fire Department made it happen. Just want to thank all of them for their service.

— Sandra Mahoney, Orange