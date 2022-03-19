Classes available for business owners in Orange County

PORT ARTHUR — The Lamar State College Small Business Development Center in Port Arthur is hosting a variety of classes through the end of April for those interested in starting a small business or expanding an existing one.

The center serves businesses in Orange and Jefferson counties.

Spring classes are as follows:

Tax Information for Small Business Owners, March 22, 9 a.m. to noon.

Start-Grow-Succeed with the SBDC Orientation, April 5, 4-5 p.m.

QuickBooks Basics Introduction, April 14, 9 a.m. to noon.

Start-Grow-Succeed with the SBDC Orientation, April 26, 9-10 a.m.

Insurances for Small Businesses, April 28, 1-3 p.m.

Classes will take place at 1401 Procter St. in Port Arthur.

Registration is available at sbdc.uh.edu/events.