St. Mary Catholic Church invites community to Saint Joseph Altar

St. Mary Catholic Church leaders in Orange are inviting the public and parishioners to the Celebration of the Saint Joseph Altar, honoring the Feast Day of St. Joseph.

This year’s Altar and Prayers are being dedicated to and for Peace in Ukraine.

It will be held Sunday at St. Mary Catholic Church Parish Hall, 912 Cherry Avenue in Orange.

The Altar will be open for viewing as early as 8 a.m. Sunday. The Prayer and Blessing of the Altar will begin at 10:30 a.m. given by the Rev. Joseph P. Daleo, pastor.

The Representatives of the Saints will be served at 11 a.m.

The General Public begins to be served buffet style at 11:45 a.m.

The meal consists of traditional Italian spaghetti, along with specially prepared vegetable sides, breads and desserts.

There will be additional homemade Italian cookies and breads available for purchase.

All donated proceeds will be distributed to local charities.

“Please join our celebration and enjoy the good fellowship,” church leaders said.