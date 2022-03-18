See why Karol Woodcroft is earning praise at Community Christian School

Published 12:34 am Friday, March 18, 2022

By Orange Leader

Karol Woodcroft, senior at Community Christian School, receives her Student of the Month award. (Photo courtesy Community Christian School)

The Community Christian School Student of the Month is Karol Woodcroft. a senior.

She is always helpful to her teachers and excels in her classes.

She is also one of the worship leaders for chapel services.

Woodcroft sings and plays the guitar.

She is an active girl scout and received the Silver Award and Bronze Award.

Woodcroft has stepped up as a leader this year, and she is not afraid to stand up for her beliefs.

