Former LCM star Bailey Frenzel “blasting away” at Angelina Junior College

Published 12:02 am Friday, March 18, 2022

By Van Wade

LC-M graduate Bailey Frenzel has already roped eight home runs early in the season for Angelina Junior College. (Photo courtesy Angelina JC).

LUFKIN – There is no doubt, opponents of the Angelina Junior College Roadrunners are facing the same issues District 22-4A opponents use to have against Little Cypress-Mauriceville graduate Bailey Frenzel.

They can’t get her out.

Frenzel, a freshman at Angelina JC, is on a torrid pace to start her collegiate run.

Last year’s All-Orange Leader Team Most Valuable Player is rocking and rolling against opposing pitchers.

She is currently hitting .565, and her well-known blasts are leaving the park at the collegiate level, as well. She has crushed eight home runs and had 19 runs batted in to go along with 17 runs scored.

The Roadrunners are also off to a tremendous start, holding a 17-5 record.

