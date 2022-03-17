Orange County fisherman competing in Phins Fishing Classic benefit local United Way

Phins Apparel is hosting the inaugural Phins Fishing Classic in eight Southern states that benefit more than 240 United Ways.

Maureen McAllister, president and CEO of United Way of Orange County, wanted to make sure local enthusiasts are aware of the effort.

The Phins Fishing Classic (PFC), powered by the Fishing Chaos App, is being held remotely across an eight-state region for the first time. PFC allows anglers in Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas to fish for a guaranteed $10,000 worth in prizes and to ultimately benefit their local United Ways.

The PFC tournament is open from April 9 to May 1.

More details about this event:

Tickets can be purchased at fishingchaos.com or in app.

An Open Ticket is $35 and an Open Ticket with a Tournament T-shirt is $55.

Donation tickets (of $10 apiece) and High School Bass Tickets are also available.

This is a catch-photo-release tournament.

Anglers will submit photos of their fish for professional judging via the Fishing Chaos App & Reel Tournament Management.

100% net proceeds from this event will be divided among the United Ways based on angler participation from their community.

About Phins Apparel: Phins is a line of apparel that represents a coastal lifestyle based on comfort, color and the outdoors. The shirts are designed to complement the quality of the garment by using the shirts as one of the colors, allowing a Phins shirt to breathe.