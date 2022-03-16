Lady Bobcats pile up the hits against Silsbee

SILSBEE – The Orangefield Lady Bobcats defeated the Silsbee Lady Tigers 15-1 to move to 2-0 in District 22-4A play.

Abigail Curphey gave up just one hit and one unearned run in seven innings with one walk and 13 strikeouts.

Harleigh Rawls led the offense with two doubles, a triple, a run scored and three RBI. Rylee Dougay had two hits with two RBs and two runs scored. Abigail Curphey had two hits with two RBI. Madison Hughes added three hits, an RBI and three runs scored. Joli Ponfick had a hit and two runs scored. Alysen Vincent had a run scored. Paris Becker had a hit and an RBI. Abby Broussard had two hits and three runs scored. Greenlea Oldham had a hit, a walk and a run scored.

The JV Lady Bobcats also beat SIlsbee with a score of 16-8.

The Lady Bobcats improve to 14-8 on the year and 2-0 in district play. They take on the 3-0 Bridge City Lady Cardinals at home this Friday.