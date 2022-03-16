Check out plans for next Champagne & Ribs, list of distinguished honorees

Gift of Life has announced a postponement of its Champagne & Ribs “Party of the Year” until March 9, 2023, when it will recognize five distinguished honorees.

The honorees will include Bishop Emeritus Curtis Guillory; investment advisor and prostate cancer survivor Brad Klein; Chairman of TGS and member of the Board of Regents of the Texas State University System William “Bill” Scott; attorney and former president of the Jefferson County Bar Association J. Mitchell Smith; and Symphony of Southeast Texas Maestro Chelsea Tipton.

“We are proud to pay tribute to these extraordinary community leaders who have been committed to our program’s mission of helping save lives,” said Founder and Chair Regina Rogers.

“Throughout the pandemic, Gift of Life has successfully continued providing critical education about the importance of early detection and free cancer screenings with access to treatment for individuals (throughout seven counties) who cannot afford healthcare or insurance, as well as nurturing care for those who are diagnosed with cancer.”

Gift of Life survivor Jose Hernandez shared, “Thanks to Gift of Life my life has been saved. I had advanced prostate cancer and it was spreading. After two years of treatment, the cancer is gone. I recommend Gift of Life to many people who are searching for help, and I tell the men they should get checked. God bless this program and its staff.”

Gift of Life President Linda Domino stated, “Our organization is deeply grateful for the support of regional businesses and individuals whose generosity sustains lifesaving services for underserved men and women. We look forward to giving next year’s event our total attention to create an exceptional experience as we raise funds for the Men’s Health & Prostate Cancer Program.”

Donations to Gift of Life’s wellness initiatives may be made in-person or by mail at 2390 Dowlen Road, Beaumont, Texas 77706 or online at giftoflifebmt.org/donate.

“Donors are encouraged to continue their support and help make available more preventative screenings for medically underserved men throughout the year,” said Gift of Life Executive Director Norma Sampson. “Ours is the only program of its kind in the region with all contributions remaining local, directly improving the health and wellbeing of Southeast Texans.”

For more information about Gift of Life, call 409-833-3663.