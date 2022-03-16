Bridge City Interact members outline Spring impact projects

Published 12:14 am Wednesday, March 16, 2022

By Orange Leader

Bridge City High School Interact officers recently met with the Bridge City-Orangefield Rotary club. (Photo courtesy Bridge City High School)

BRIDGE CITY — The Bridge City High School Interact Officers recently presented spring service projects to members of Bridge City-Orangefield Rotary.

The group was provided with ideas and offered assistance with the following items:

• Sending $$/donations to American soldiers deploying to Europe.

• Potentially setting up a school garden, which Interact would maintain (pending approval).

• Participating in a beach or trail cleanup day around Earth Day (April 22).

• Setting up online donations for The Water Project (the waterroject.gov).

Superintendent Dr. Mike Kelly heard the ideas, as well.

The group will meet one more time in May to provide a summary of all accomplished during this revival year.

