Bridge City Interact members outline Spring impact projects
Published 12:14 am Wednesday, March 16, 2022
BRIDGE CITY — The Bridge City High School Interact Officers recently presented spring service projects to members of Bridge City-Orangefield Rotary.
The group was provided with ideas and offered assistance with the following items:
• Sending $$/donations to American soldiers deploying to Europe.
• Potentially setting up a school garden, which Interact would maintain (pending approval).
• Participating in a beach or trail cleanup day around Earth Day (April 22).
• Setting up online donations for The Water Project (the waterroject.gov).
Superintendent Dr. Mike Kelly heard the ideas, as well.
The group will meet one more time in May to provide a summary of all accomplished during this revival year.