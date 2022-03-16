Bears nab 22-4A opener; Bobcats fall to Silsbee

LUMBERTON – The Little Cypress-Mauriceville Bears got off to an excellent start in District 22-4A baseball play as they pounded out a 13-6 road win over the Lumberton Raiders Tuesday night.

Reid Peco not only got the win on the mound for the Bears but he was 3-for-5 at the plate with four runs batted in.

Ashton Landry went 4-for-5 with two RBI while Gage Griffith was 3-for-4 with a RBI.

OF baseball

SILSBEE – The Orangefield Bobcats watched the game slip away early and couldn’t recover in a 5-1 District 22-4A loss to Silsbee in their district opener.

Silsbee scored on a single by Logan Simmons and a double by Ethan Youngblood in the first inning.

Simmons led things off on the mound for Silsbee. The righthander went seven innings, allowing one run on three hits and striking out nine.

Trent Eaves led things off on the pitcher’s mound for Orangefield. The lefty allowed seven hits and four runs over three innings, striking out four. Jason Bodin and Kolbie Sowell entered the game from the bullpen, throwing two innings and one inning respectively.

Tyler Shearin led Orangefield with two hits in three at bats. The Bobcats didn’t commit a single error in the field. Macoy Marze had the most chances in the field with 11.

Silsbee tallied ten hits on the day. Cash Glaze, Kanon Sundgren, Youngblood, and Simmons all managed multiple hits for Silsbee.

The Bobcats fall to 11-1-1 on the season, and 0-1 in district play. They will host the Bridge City Cardinals on Friday.