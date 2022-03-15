Thirteen hoopsters make Academic All-State, see who made the list

Published 1:00 pm Tuesday, March 15, 2022

By Van Wade

Thirteen Orange County basketball players were recently named to the Texas High School Coaches Association All-Academic Basketball Team.

On the girls’ side, Little Cypress-Mauriceville’s Grace Huckaby and Kaitlyn Ewing both made Second Team while De’Asia Tippins was Honorable Mention.

For Orangefield, Coree Guerfa and Joli Ponfick each made Second Team while Madison Greenway, Jaslyn Newman and Jabe Ponfick made Honorable Mention.

On the boys’ side Orangefield’s Elliott Perkins made First Team, Koltin Marshall and Payton Wrinkle made Second Team and Tristan Fuller and Bryer Gray both made Honorable Mention.

To be nominated for Academic All-State, a student must be:

An athlete, student trainer or manager in good standing with the team; Of good moral character; A senior: Have an overall grade-point average of 92 or above (including courses grades 9-11 and courses completed from grade 12). Weighted GPAs accepted.

More High School Sports

Shugart’s arm, timely hits lift Lady Bears against Lumberton

Cardinals squeeze past Pirates in 22-4A opener

Lady Cardinals blank Vidor behind “no-no” from Fall

Local lifters power their way to State Meet after big Regional performances

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar