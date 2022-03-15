Thirteen hoopsters make Academic All-State, see who made the list

Thirteen Orange County basketball players were recently named to the Texas High School Coaches Association All-Academic Basketball Team.

On the girls’ side, Little Cypress-Mauriceville’s Grace Huckaby and Kaitlyn Ewing both made Second Team while De’Asia Tippins was Honorable Mention.

For Orangefield, Coree Guerfa and Joli Ponfick each made Second Team while Madison Greenway, Jaslyn Newman and Jabe Ponfick made Honorable Mention.

On the boys’ side Orangefield’s Elliott Perkins made First Team, Koltin Marshall and Payton Wrinkle made Second Team and Tristan Fuller and Bryer Gray both made Honorable Mention.

To be nominated for Academic All-State, a student must be:

An athlete, student trainer or manager in good standing with the team; Of good moral character; A senior: Have an overall grade-point average of 92 or above (including courses grades 9-11 and courses completed from grade 12). Weighted GPAs accepted.