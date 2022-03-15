Shugart’s arm, timely hits lift Lady Bears against Lumberton

LUMBERTON – Getting a huge win on the road Tuesday night, the Little Cypress-Mauriceville Lady Bears improved to 2-1 on the young District 22-4A season with a win over the Lumberton Lady Raiders.

Cami Shugart pitched a superb game for the Lady Bears in the 3-2 victory. Shugart scattered four hits over seven innings, allowing just one earned run while fanning eight and walking two.

Rhylan Wilson was 2-for-3 at the plate for the Lady Bears with a RBI and a run scored. Ava Wright blasted a solo home run shot and Ava White had a single.

Both teams finished with four hits.

The Lady Bears will play host to West Orange-Stark Wednesday at 5 p.m. (varsity only) at Lady Bear Field.