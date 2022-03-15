Morgan Taylor named employee of the month by Bridge City Chamber

BRIDGE CITY — Orange County Emergency Services’ Morgan Taylor was named March Employee of the Mont by the Bridge City Chamber of Commerce.

Taylor has worked for Orange County for six years. Her career began at the Sheriff’s Office and then transferred to Emergency Management, where she serves as the Grant Coordinator.

Taylor’s primary function is writing grant proposals, submitting and performing the financial administration of grants and other funding sources to support current and future Orange County programs and projects.

As part of the Emergency Management staff, she is called out to respond to emergencies within Orange County. Taylor’s work following the disasters of Hurricane’s Harvey, Imelda and Laura has been at the center for reimbursement money back to Orange County following the recovery of the county.

Emergency Management Coordinator Joel Ardoin said Taykor is task-oriented.

“She has a heart for serving her community through public service,” he said. “So much so that on her days off she is known to help disaster survivors in Orange County recover and she has taken vacation days to help Louisiana survivors recover from Hurricanes Delta and Laura. Morgan is truly an asset to the Emergency Management Department and our community.”

Orange County Judge John Gothia said Taylor’s work ethic is an attitude of determination and dedication.

“She is always dependable and productive; her hard work has a level of commitment that always impresses me,” he said. “I appreciate everything Morgan does to make Orange County a better place to live.”