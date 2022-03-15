Local lifters power their way to State Meet after big Regional performances

West Hardin High School hosted the Regional Powerlifting Meet Saturday and four Orange County lifters will advance to the State Meet in Abilene.

The top two from each weight class earn a spot to state as total weight is accumulated from the bench, squat and dead lift.

Three Orangefield Bobcats will make the trip to Abilene.

Hunter Norwood finished first in the 242-pound class with 1,540 total pounds lifted while Hunter Ashworth was second in the division with 1,525 pounds.

Fellow Bobcat Colby Coulter will advance in the 275-pound class by placing second with 1,560 pounds.

The three Bobcats will be joined at State by Little Cypress-Mauriceville’s Dustin Bland. Bland captured first-place in the 114-pound division with a total of 850 pounds and set a new Regional bench press record of 245 pounds.