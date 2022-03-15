Lady Cardinals blank Vidor behind “no-no” from Fall

Published 9:19 pm Tuesday, March 15, 2022

By Van Wade

Bridge City's Nicole Sasser drives in a run against Vidor in the second inning Tuesday night at Lady Cardinal Field. (Van Wade/Orange Leader)

BRIDGE CITY – Getting 20 strikeouts and a no-hitter from ace Carson Fall and picking up timely hits, the Bridge City Lady Cardinals ran their District 22-4A record to a perfect 3-0 with a 4-0 victory over the Vidor Lady Pirates at Lady Cardinal Field Tuesday night.

Fall was in command throughout as the Lady Pirates simply had no answer for her smoking fastballs.

Nicole Sasser was 2-for-3 at the plate for the Lady Cardinals (13-5-1 overall) as she drove in two runs and scored another.

Marlee Strong was 2-for-3 and scored a run. Haley Munoz went 1-for-2 and scored.

Kaylyn Dosch and Harlee Tupper drove in a run apiece while Olivia Hornsby scored a run.

The Lady Cardinals will venture to Orangefield Friday to take on the Lady Bobcats.

 

