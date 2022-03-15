Farmers-Scot C. Shaffer Insurance Agency named Business of the Month

BRIDGE CITY — The Bridge City Chamber of Commerce announced that Farmers-Scot C. Shaffer Insurance Agency has been named Business of the Month March.

Shaffer was presented the award, sponsored by Energy Country Ford, by Ambassador Eric Andrus at the March Networking Coffee hosted by Karen Collier with Edward Jones.

The Scot C Shaffer Insurance Agency started in Beaumont in 2002 and moved to Bridge City in 2004.

Over the years the Agency has done its best to become a part of the Bridge City and Orangefield Community by supporting, sponsor and participating in as many local events as possible.

The Agency has taken the approach that each customer is treated as a top priority, and they deserve more than a 1-800 number to speak to.

This has helped them become the largest Farmers Insurance Agency in Orange County and one of the oldest single-owned agencies in The Golden Triangle.

The Agency has more than 46 years of combined insurance experience in the office and has earned countless Insurance industry awards throughout the years.