Claudia Jan Davis, 68, of Orange, passed away on March 13, 2022, at her home in Orange.

Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m., Friday, March 18, 2022, at First Baptist Church in Mauriceville. Officiating will be Pastor Kevin Brown. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Orange.

Visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Thursday, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange.

Claudia was born in Ranger, Texas, on December 28, 1953, she was the daughter of Wallace Clay James, Sr. and Clarice Iona James. She became a member of First Baptist Church in Mauriceville in 1988.

Claudia loved serving in her church and ministering to others; the church was a second home to her. Whether it be teaching children or adults she loved spreading the good news of Jesus to anyone who would listen. Claudia used her gifts to also teach elementary education as she was a school teacher for over 20 years and held a Masters in English.

She loved her family and was always there for them to offer an encouraging word or scripture. She absolutely adored her grandchildren and they meant the world to her. Claudia had many hobbies and excelled at them all. She could often be found quilting, scrapbooking, baking, and practicing her photography. She was very loved and will be missed by her many friends and family members.

She was preceded in death by father, Wallace Clay James, Sr; and brother Orlen James.

She is survived by her husband John Davis; mother, Clarice Armstrong; children, Ashlee Davis Amy and husband Todd of Kingwood, and Nicholas Tyler Davis and wife Carli of Mauriceville; grandchildren, Emory Abigail Amy, Alistair Philip Amy, Leighton Isaura Davis, and Aspen James Davis; and siblings, Rose Hairston and Mark of Nederland, Wallace Clay James, Jr. of Houston, and Andy Lynch of Vidor. Serving as pallbearers will be Nicholas Davis, Todd Amy, Carlos Vela, Wally James, Andy Lynch, and Randy Hairston.