Cardinals squeeze past Pirates in 22-4A opener

Published 9:50 pm Tuesday, March 15, 2022

By Van Wade

Bridge City's Ethan Oceguera delivers a pitch against Vidor at Chuck Young Field in the 22-4A opener for both teams. (Van Wade/Orange Leader)

BRIDGE CITY – The Bridge City Cardinals got off on the right foot to start District 22-4A play Tuesday night, holding off the Vidor Pirates 4-3 at Chuck Young Field.

Ethan Oceguera got the win on the hill for the Cardinals (11-4, 1-0) as he worked 5 2/3 innings. Oceguera struck out six Pirates and allowed just three hits. Landon reeves came in to nail down the save opportunity.

Justin Abate was 2-for-3 at the plate for the Cardinals. Deegan King and Aidyn Mulhollan each had RBI for the Cardinals, who will visit Orangefield Friday.

 

 

