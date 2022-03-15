Cardinals squeeze past Pirates in 22-4A opener

BRIDGE CITY – The Bridge City Cardinals got off on the right foot to start District 22-4A play Tuesday night, holding off the Vidor Pirates 4-3 at Chuck Young Field.

Ethan Oceguera got the win on the hill for the Cardinals (11-4, 1-0) as he worked 5 2/3 innings. Oceguera struck out six Pirates and allowed just three hits. Landon reeves came in to nail down the save opportunity.

Justin Abate was 2-for-3 at the plate for the Cardinals. Deegan King and Aidyn Mulhollan each had RBI for the Cardinals, who will visit Orangefield Friday.