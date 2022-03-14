Southeast Texas fair fans getting reading for this week’s Nederland Heritage Festival

NEDERLAND — One day before the 2022 debut, employees with GoldStar Amusements on Monday were assembling a few rides while adjusting last touches on others for the Nederland Heritage Festival.

Tuesday at 4 p.m., the carnival midway and food vendors will open to patrons for the first time since 2020, after being canceled last year due to the pandemic.

But Southeast Texans can start their festival fun Monday night, when the Treasure Hunt clue is posted at the Nederland Police Department at 7 p.m.

While Passports to Fun are sold out, wristbands will be available Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday for $30 each.

Those still needing to take Passport photos can do so at the Heritage Festival Office on Boston Avenue Monday until 5 p.m., Tuesday through Friday from 3-10 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Three new rides are on the fairgrounds this year. Storm has individual carts with eight riders each that spin individually while the carts circle the platform. Vertigo has swings that bring riders 60 feet in the air. And Wacky Worm is a small roller coaster.

Although size shouldn’t be a deterrent, Executive Director Shannon Hemby said, as GoldStar told her the roller coaster is a hit with riders of all ages.

Two new vendors have joined the food court, offering a multitude of fried items like cookie dough and ice cream, as well as Zumo links and boudin.

Live music will begin at 7 p.m. each night: Cajun Harmony on Tuesday, Spellbound on Wednesday, Curse and the Cure on Thursday, Donice Morace on Friday and The Big Show on Saturday.

And both the Art and Photography show and Craft and Collectible Market will open at 9 a.m. Saturday.

Also on Saturday will be the Chili Cook-Off at 7 a.m., the parade 10 a.m., Crawfish Races at 11 a.m., and the Washer Tournament at 2 p.m.

Carnival and food booths will be open from 4-11 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Photo Contest

Get in the spirit by participating in The Port Arthur News’ Nederland Heritage Festival photo contest. By clicking here, you can upload your favorite festival photo for a chance to win more than $200 in gift cards to Nederland businesses.

Sales Consultant Candace Hemelt said the contest is open to all Southeast Texans 13 and older.

“I’m not from here so I’m excited to see the photos,” Hemelt said. “I’d really like to see some photos of years past.”

Pictures can be of family members, rides, or anything festival-related.

Once the picture is upload, it can be shared on social media and sent to friends and family for votes.

Voting ends March 31.

— Submitted by Monique Batson.