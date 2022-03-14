Man, 62, dies in fatal boating incident; authorities looking for 2nd boater

Area law enforcement is investigating a fatal boating incident that occurred Friday in Sabine Parish.

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries agents recovered the body of George Diboll, 62, of Oakdale, on Toledo Bend at 8 p.m. Saturday.

Agents are still searching for another missing boater and the vessel in Toledo Bend.

Agents were notified around 3:30 p.m. Saturday about two overdue boaters in Toledo Bend.

Agents immediately began searching the area. According to friends, the two missing boaters launched their 18-foot vessel at 10 a.m. Friday from Solan’s Boat Launch to fish.

Agents are suspecting bad weather led to this fatal boating incident.

The weather Friday changed mid-day as a cold front pushed through, making the temperature in the high 20s and nearly 30 mile-per-hour winds.

LDWF agents are the lead investigative agency for this fatal boating incident. Agents will continue to look for the missing boater and vessel.

The body of Diboll was recovered with an improperly worn or fitted personal flotation device and turned over to the Sabine Parish Coroner’s Office to determine an official cause of death.