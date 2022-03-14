Gregory Alan West was born August 1, 1950 in Houston, Tx.

He was the oldest of three siblings. He died March 7, 2022 in Louisville, Ky.

Left to cherish his memory are wife, Cynthia Swainston West, his son Benjamin Matthew (Carissa), granddaughter Ramona, sister Claudia Duke (Clifton), nieces Lindsay Pustell (John) and Allison Duke (Raul Rivera) and nephew Kevin Duke. He is also survived by his dear sister-in-law Jan Flaherty (Ray, Sr), niece Kristen Cox (Jeff), great-nieces Rose and Chloe, great-nephew Louie and nephew Donnie Flaherty.

In addition, he is survived by his aunt Maurice Wilson, his wife’s cousin and Greg’s dear friend Gary Jennings and numerous cousins and friends. He is predeceased by his parents, Frankie R. and Wayne G. West and younger brother, Phillip Michael West.

Greg received a B. A. in Biology from Austin College. He then attended Louisville Presbyterian Theological Seminary and was awarded the degrees of Master of Divinity and Doctor of Philosophy. He recently received a diploma in Anglican Studies from Bexley Seabury Chicago Theological Seminary.

He received his Ph.D. in Physiology and Biophysics from the University of Louisville. He graduated as a physician (M.D.) from University of Louisville where he did his residency in the Department of Pediatrics. He was triple boarded in Pediatrics, Adult Emergency Medicine, and Pediatric Emergency Medicine.

Greg spent his professional career as an Emergency Room Physician in various hospitals throughout Kentucky and Indiana. He was also active in Christ Episcopal Church /Christ Lutheran Chapel in Elizabethtown, Ky. He was Episcopalian by faith.

Growing up, Greg’s father was transferred with his job several times. Greg lived and attended school in Houston, Waco and Orange, Texas.

He graduated from Lutcher Stark High School in Orange.

Services will be held Saturday, March 19, 2022, 1:00 pm at Christ Episcopal Church/Christ Lutheran Chapel, 206 W. Poplar, Elizabethtown, Ky.

A memorial service will be held for Greg at the McAdams Family Cemetery in Huntsville, Texas at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Doctors Without Borders or Christ Episcopal/ Christ Lutheran Chapel.