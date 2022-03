Lady Bobcats take Vidor Pirate Relays title; BC’s Carpenter nets four top finishes

VIDOR – A lot of excellent times and distances were met at the Vidor Pirate Relays as a slew of schools competed.

The Orangefield girls captured the girls team crown with 92.5 points, just nipping second-place Bridge City (89).

The Lumberton boys continued on a torrid pace, taking the boys field with 157 points as West Orange-Stark was a distant second with 84.

Several locals stood out, especially on the girls side.

Bridge City’s Caryss Carpenter blazed her way to four first-place finishes, winning the high jump, long jump, triple jump and the 110-meter hurdles. Carpenter set her personal-best with a 36-3 effort in the triple jump.

LC-M’s Annabelle Fisher notched victories again in the 3,200 and 1,600 meters.

Bridge City’s Morgan Louvier bested her best mark of the season, winning the pole vault, going 10-0.

LC-M’s Chrissy Joseph captured the shot put. Orangefield’s Harleigh Rawls won the discus and BC’s Kaylyn Dosch won the 300-meter hurdles.

Orangefield’s Coby Coulter won the boys discus.

VIDOR – Here are the results of the Vidor Pirate Relays held at Vidor High School:

BOYS DIVISION

Shot put: 1. Aery, Vidor, 47-11 ½; 2. Ashworth, Orangefield, 47-7 ½; 3. Washington, LC-M, 46-3 ¼.

Discus: 1. Coulter, Orangefield, 123-11; 2. Aery, Vidor, 121-11 ¼; 3. Ashworth, Orangefield, 116-4.

High jump: 1. Melvo, Hardin-Jefferson, 6-2; 2. Elliott, LC-M, 6-2; 3. Loft, Orangefield, 6-0.

Triple jump: 1. Baltrip, Silsbee, 42-9; 2. Peet, LC-M, 41-9 ¼; 3. Beavers, Vidor, 40-10.

Long jump: 1. Baltrip, Silsbee, 20-8; 2. Martel, Hardin-Jefferson, 20-0 ½; 3. Fuselier, Lumberton, 19-6.

Pole vault: 1. Rubio, Hardin-Jefferson, 13-0; 2. Smith, Orangefield, 12-0; 3. Winzer, East Chambers, 12-0.

3,200 meters: 1. Flowers, Liberty, 10:33.45; 2. Waldrop, Lumberton, 10:37.66; 3. Fawcett, Vidor, 11:05.37.

400-meter relay: 1. Lumberton 43.77; 2. WO-S 43.87; 3. LC-M 43.97.

800 meters: 1. Jessie, Silsbee, 2:07.00; 2. Romero, Liberty, 2:07.63; 3. Reed, LC-M, 2:10.70.

110-meter hurdles: 1. Mason, Lumberton, 16.74; 2. Burke, LC-M, 17.37; 3. Reeves, Hardin-Jefferson, 18.21.

100 meters: 1. Ross, WO-S, 11.09; 2. Davis, LC-M, 11.27; 3. Koch, Lumberton, 11.36.

800-meter relay: 1. Lumberton 1:32.17; 2. WO-S 1:33.03; 3. Buna 1:33.47.

400 meters: 1. Cowart, Lumberton, 51.79; 2. Lee, WO-S, 53.08; 3. Baltrip, Silsbee, 53.41.

300-meter hurdles: 1. Mason, Lumberton, 43.92; 2. Arzola, Orangefield, 44.68; 3. Wyeatt, Lumberton, 45.68.

200 meters: 1. Kersh, Lumberton, 22.69; 2. Melvo, Hardin-Jefferson, 23.37; 3. Cheatham, Buna, 23.47.

1,600 meters: Waldrop, Lumberton, 4:50.98; 2. Flowers, Liberty, 4:51.04; 3. Fawcett, Vidor, 4:55.54.

1,600-meter relay: 1. Lumberton 3:36.97; 2. WO-S 3:40.27; 3. Kirbyville 3:41.16.

Team standings: 1. Lumberton 157; 2. WO-S 84; 3. LC-M 70.5; 4. Hardin-Jefferson 69; 5. Orangefield 59; 6. Vidor 54; 7. Liberty 37; 8. Silsbee 36; 9. Buna 26.5; 10. Kirbyville 13; 11. East Chambers 8; 12. Bridge City 6.

* * *

GIRLS DIVISION

Shot put: 1. Joseph, LC-M, 33-5 ½; 2. Hawthorne, Orangefield, 32-10 ¾; 3. Case, East Chambers, 32-3 ½.

Discus: 1. Rawls, Orangefield, 102-4; 2. Hawthorne, Orangefield, 101-1 ½; 3. Lopez, Hardin-Jefferson, 98-11.

High jump: 1. Carpenter, Bridge City, 5-5; 2. Stephenson, Vidor, 5-4; 3. Peterson, Kirbyville, 5-2.

Triple jump: 1. Carpenter, Bridge City, 36-3; 2. Dawson, Hardin-Jefferson, 35-1 ¾; 3. Crockett, Orangefield, 34-1.

Long jump: 1. Carpenter, Bridge City, 16-9; 2. Dawson, Hardin-Jefferson, 15-9 ¾; 3. Tippins, LC-M, 15-7.

Pole vault: 1. Louvier, Bridge City, 10-0; 2. Clark, Bridge City, 8-6; 3. Baters, Vidor, 8-0.

3,200 meters: 1. Fisher, LC-M, 12:21.14; 2. Bull, LC-M, 13:05.99; 3. Uribe, Silsbee, 13:59.92.

400-meter relay: 1. Lumberton 51.35; 2. WO-S 52.15; 3. Liberty 52.28.

800 meters: 1. Wright, Vidor, 2:30.60; 2. Frederick, East Chambers, 2:34.40; 3. Robin, Vidor, 2:38.70.

110-meter hurdles: 1. Carpenter, Bridge City, 16.16; 2. Gill, East Chambers, 17.23; 3. Miller, WO-S, 17.36.

800-meter relay: 1. Lumberton 1:49.96; 2. Orangefield 1:51.34; 3. WO-S 1:51.52.

100 meters: 1. Barefield, Hardin-Jefferson, 12.08; 2. Casrtie, Buna, 13.05; 3. Dawson, Hardin-Jefferson, 13.11.

400 meters: 1. Wright, Vidor, 1:03.45; 2. Rodriguez, Vidor, 1:05.46; 3. Jeane, Orangefield, 1:07.57.

300-meter hurdles: 1. Dosch, Bridge City, 50.58; 2. Frederick, East Chambers, 51.85; 3. Haley, Orangefield, 51.87.

200 meters: 1. Barefield, Hardin-Jefferson, 25.69; 2. Dawson, Hardin-Jefferson, 27.00; 3. Holeman, Lumberton, 27.61.

1,600 meters: 1. Fisher, LC-M, 5:38.43; 2. Bull, LC-M, 5:51.30; 3. Avalos, East Chambers, 5:59.13.

1,600-meter relay: 1. Vidor 4:23.07; 2. Orangefield 4:26.69; 3. WO-S 4:31.34.

Team standings: 1. Orangefield 92.5; 2. Bridge City 89; 3. Vidor 83.5; 4. Hardin-Jefferson 73; 5. LC-M 68; 6. Lumberton 59; 7. WO-S 51; 8. East Chambers 43; 9. Liberty 28; 10. Buna 17; 11. Kirbyville 10; 12. Silsbee 6.