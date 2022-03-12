All-District 2022 22-4A Boys Basketball Team, catch all the OC players that made it
Published 12:12 am Saturday, March 12, 2022
Here is the 2022 All-District 22-4A Basketball Team as selected by the 22-4A head coaches:
CO-MOST VALUABLE PLAYERS: Jared Harris, Silsbee and Dre’lon Miller, Silsbee
OFFENSIVE MVP: Payton Wrinkle, Orangefield
DEFENSIVE MVP: Lamarcus Bottley, Silsbee
NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR: Alantheon Winn, LC-M
TRI-COACHES OF THE YEAR: Jake McDonald, Orangefield; Joe Sigler, Silsbee; Chris Castille, WO-S
* * *
FIRST TEAM
Ben Elliott, LC-M
Da’Marion Morris, LC-M
Ethan Oceguera, Bridge City
Adrian Crochett-Hernandez, WO-S
Michael Wardlow, WO-S
Darren Anderson, WO-S
Zane Wrinkle, Orangefield
Pete Ragusa, Orangefield
Jerrick Harper, Silsbee
Trai Haynes, Silsbee
* * *
SECOND TEAM
Cade Harmon, Lumberton
Morgan Sampson, Orangefield
Joe Gardenhire, Vidor
Aundrew Samuel, WO-S
Kaine Humberson, LC-M
Rocedrick Pappillion, WO-S
Timothy Holt, Lumberton
Jayron Williams, Silsbee
Brayden Root, Vidor
Trevor Hataway, Lumberton
Brice Linder, Bridge City