All-District 2022 22-4A Boys Basketball Team, catch all the OC players that made it

Published 12:12 am Saturday, March 12, 2022

By Van Wade

Orangefield’s Payton Wrinkle was named Offensive MVP and Bobcat coach Jake McDonald was one of the Tri-Coaches of the Year on the All-District 22-4A Boys Basketball Team. (Van Wade/Orange Leader)

Here is the 2022 All-District 22-4A Basketball Team as selected by the 22-4A head coaches:

CO-MOST VALUABLE PLAYERS: Jared Harris, Silsbee and Dre’lon Miller, Silsbee

OFFENSIVE MVP: Payton Wrinkle, Orangefield

DEFENSIVE MVP: Lamarcus Bottley, Silsbee

NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR: Alantheon Winn, LC-M

TRI-COACHES OF THE YEAR: Jake McDonald, Orangefield; Joe Sigler, Silsbee; Chris Castille, WO-S

* * *

FIRST TEAM

Ben Elliott, LC-M

Da’Marion Morris, LC-M

Ethan Oceguera, Bridge City

Adrian Crochett-Hernandez, WO-S

Michael Wardlow, WO-S

Darren Anderson, WO-S

Zane Wrinkle, Orangefield

Pete Ragusa, Orangefield

Jerrick Harper, Silsbee

Trai Haynes, Silsbee

* * *

SECOND TEAM

Cade Harmon, Lumberton

Morgan Sampson, Orangefield

Joe Gardenhire, Vidor

Aundrew Samuel, WO-S

Kaine Humberson, LC-M

Rocedrick Pappillion, WO-S

Timothy Holt, Lumberton

Jayron Williams, Silsbee

Brayden Root, Vidor

Trevor Hataway, Lumberton

Brice Linder, Bridge City

