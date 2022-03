Meet Ollie!

He’s a 1-and-a-half to 2 year-old lab/pitt mix, who is the sweetest pup you’ll ever meet.

He’s up-to-date on his shots, and he is heartworm negative.

Ollie can “sit” and “shake,” and he loves animal crackers. Please consider adopting or fostering Ollie.

For more information, call 409-998-2614.