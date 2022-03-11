Stark Museum of Art hosting “Enlarging the View” through August

The Stark Museum of Art is hosting a new exhibition, “Enlarging the View: Contemporary Photography and Connections,” featuring a selection of 90 works of art, including new art acquisitions and contemporary photographs.

Many of the contemporary photographs featured in the exhibition, The Stark Museum of Art received through The Museum Project, a collaborative group of photographers who make their work available to museums.

“This all really started when we received a message from one of the photographers,

Robert Von Sternberg, who was the administrator for The Museum Project, a group of photographers that got together, allowing the idea of making their photographs more available to museums,” said Sarah E. Boehme, Stark Museum of Art.

“They started with some of the museums that had previously shown some of their works as a thank you for supporting contemporary photography.”

Boehme said Stark Museum received works from 10 photographers, amassing 29 works of art from the Museum Project for this exhibition.

The idea of the exhibition is to compare contemporary photography to similar pieces of art, said Ryan Farrell, director of Exhibitions and Collections.

“We’ve now had the opportunity to pair them (Museum Project donations) with other works from our permanent collection,” he said. “And the idea here of contemporary photography and connections is to see and compare how — like a contemporary modern artist is looking at similar kinds of ideas and content and kind of juxtapose them to each other.”

Farrell said this exhibition is not like anything he has done in the past.

“It was a lot of fun putting all of this together, because it’s a bit different than what we’ve been doing in the past, with a contemporary twist on it,” he said.

“Since it’s more of a contemporary feel, we had a little bit more room to play with the design and layout.”

When designing the exhibition, the museum decided to keep the exposure the artists are seeking in mind by videos playing in the front and the back about the artworks and artists featured in the exhibition, as well as QR codes located at various points throughout the exhibit that visitors can use to learn more about the artists.

The museum will host a Lunch and Look from Home event via Zoom at noon March 24. Registration is free and available through the museum’s website at starkmuseum.org.

To learn more about “Enlarging the View,” running until Aug. 27, or about the other exhibitions currently hosted at the museum, visit starkmuseum.org.

