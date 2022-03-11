Little Cypress-Mauriceville Journalism Team “brings it” at Invitational Meet

Published 12:16 am Friday, March 11, 2022

By Orange Leader

Pictured, from left, are Rayna Christy, Valencia Allen and Gabrielle Moore. (Photo courtesy LC-MCISD)

The Little Cypress-Mauriceville UIL Journalism team brought home the first-place team trophy at the Sabine Pass invitational Meet.

Individual results were:

Copy Editing:
Rayna Christy – 3rd

News Writing:
Rayna Christy – 1st
Gabrielle Moore – 4th

Feature Writing:
Rayna Christy – 1st
Gabrielle Moore – 3rd

Editorial Writing:
Rayna Christy – 2nd
Valencia Allen – 5th
Gabrielle Moore – 6th

Headline Writing:
Gabrielle Moore – 6th

More News

Orange quilters help lead top exhibition — Golden Triangle Quilt Guild Quilt Show and Market

Stark Museum of Art hosting “Enlarging the View” through August

PHOTO FEATURE — Little Cypress-Mauriceville Theater Arts Program receives nice grant

PHOTO FEATURE — West Orange-Stark students aid Salvation Army

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar