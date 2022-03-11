Little Cypress-Mauriceville Journalism Team “brings it” at Invitational Meet
Published 12:16 am Friday, March 11, 2022
The Little Cypress-Mauriceville UIL Journalism team brought home the first-place team trophy at the Sabine Pass invitational Meet.
Individual results were:
Copy Editing:
Rayna Christy – 3rd
News Writing:
Rayna Christy – 1st
Gabrielle Moore – 4th
Feature Writing:
Rayna Christy – 1st
Gabrielle Moore – 3rd
Editorial Writing:
Rayna Christy – 2nd
Valencia Allen – 5th
Gabrielle Moore – 6th
Headline Writing:
Gabrielle Moore – 6th