Lady Cardinals take advantage of Lady Bear errors while Fall fans 15

BRIDGE CITY – Getting 15 strikeouts from ace pitcher Carson Fall and scoring four unearned runs thanks to two Little Cypress-Mauriceville errors, the Bridge City Lady Cardinals improved to 2-0 on the young District 22-4A softball season with a 4-1 victory over the Lady Bears Friday afternoon at Lady Cardinal Field.

Fall allowed five LC-M (1-1 in district) hits while walking two.

The Bridge City win offset a superb performance by LC-M ace Cami Shugart. Shugart only allowed three hits while striking out five and walking one.

The Lady Cardinals scored one run in the bottom of the first and three in the second due in part to the errors and some key hits. After the second inning Shugart allowed just one Lady Cardinal baserunner on a walk in the sixth that the Lady Bears eventually netted a double play on.

In the bottom of the first leadoff Lady Cardinal hitter Kaylynn Dosch reached on an error at third base as she went all the way to third on the play. She scored when Fall lofted a sacrifice fly to centerfield.

Bridge City tallied three runs in the bottom of the second.

Lexi Nugier smacked a leadoff single to shallow right and Marlee Strong moved her to second on a sacrifice bunt. Brooklyn Droddy then roped a one-out single to right.

Haley Munoz then put down a nice bunt towards first and an errant throw and two Lady Cardinal runs came in to score. Dosch then came through with a RBI infield single to score Munoz from third.

The Lady Bears got their first hit in the top of the third when Rhylan Wilson had a bloop single over first base with two outs.

LC-M scratched in its run in the top half of the fourth.

With two outs, Keylie Washburn ripped a double to left centerfield and scored off a Ava Wright RBI double to right.

Fall shut down a major Lady Bear threat in the top of the sixth.

Jacelyn Cook led off with a bunt single and swiped second base and went to third on a one-out wild pitch. Washburn and Wright then drew back to back walks to load the bases. Fall, however, remained calm, fanning the next two Lady Bears to get out of the jam.

The Lady Cardinals will remain at home on Tuesday when they welcome in Vidor while the Lady Bears look to bounce back with a home date with Lumberton.