Boy Scout Troop 23 of Orange is holding a carwash fundraiser.

Money raised will help send Scouts to summer camp in Georgia.

Cars will cost $5.

Trucks, vans, SUVs, etc. will cost $10.

The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Orange Church of God, 1911 N 16th St. (old community church).

Call 409-330-2718 for more information.