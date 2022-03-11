Bears snag a pair of wins at OC Classic Tournament

Published 6:30 pm Friday, March 11, 2022

By Van Wade

LC-M's Marco Bandiero had a nice outing on the mound and at the plate against Hamshire-Fannett. (Van Wade/Orange Leader)

LITTLE CYPRESS – The Little Cypress-Mauriceville Bears snagged a pair of wins at the Orange County Tournament Thursday.

LC-M defeated Hamshire-Fannett 5-3 and Shepherd 4-3.

Against Hamshire-Fannett, Marco Bandiero got the win on the hill for the Bears and was 2-for-3 at the plate with a double and drove in a run.

Dean Reynolds went 2-for-3 with two doubles and a RBI. Ashton Landry had a double and a RBI. Cameron Bilbo had a hit and drove in a run while Gunner Johnson also had a RBI.

Against Shepherd, Gage Griffith got the win on the mound. Bandiero was 2-for-2 with a double and scored. Johnson and Bilbo each had a hit and a RBI while Reynolds and Parker Seago drove in a run apiece.

 

