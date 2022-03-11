Area man found shot in driveway; pronounced deceased on scene

BEAUMONT — On Thursday at 7:29 p.m., Beaumont Police officers responded to 1085 Irma Street in reference to shots fired outside of the residence.

Officers located 26-year-old Ashton Devon Randolph, a Beaumont resident, on the driveway, unresponsive and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers used life-saving efforts to try and help Randolph; however, upon the arrival of EMS, he was pronounced deceased.

Detectives are in the preliminary stages of the investigation.

If you have information about this investigation, call the Beaumont Police Department at 409-832-1234.

If you wish to remain anonymous and be eligible for a possible cash reward, contact Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas: CALL-409-833-TIPS, LOG ON to 833TIPS.com or use the P3 TIPS app and submit your tip using a smartphone or tablet. All tips to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas WILL remain anonymous and you MAY qualify for a cash reward.