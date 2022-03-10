Weather Service talks tornado concern, Gale Watch as rough weather approaches

A cold front will pass through the area on Friday, bringing significant chances for showers and thunderstorms, according to the National Weather Service.

Southeastern parts of the area will be in a marginal risk for severe weather on Friday, with the primary risks being damaging wind gusts and large hail.

“A few tornadoes will be possible as well,” Meteorologist Alex Donato said.

A Gale Watch will be in effect for offshore areas and Vermilion Bay late Friday into early Saturday.

A Small Craft Advisory will likely be issued for late Friday into Saturday.

“A cool down will be expected after the cold front passes, with a warm up expected late in the weekend into next week,” Donato said.