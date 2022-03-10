PHOTO GALLERY — Check out the West Orange-Stark UIL one-act players who earned awards

West Orange-Stark High School’s UIL One-Act Play students recently competed against seven schools in district at Lamar University.

WOS had an excellent show and earned three awards.

Bijou Bright earned the District Technical Award, Kelsy Miles earned an Honorable Mention All-Star Cast award and Alexis Baumgartner earned the All-Star Cast Award.

One-Act Play leaders gave a huge thank you to everyone who supported the theater program in another successful competition year.

“We look forward to performing our show again at WOSHS at a later date,” show leaders announced.