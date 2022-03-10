Local students driven by “servant hearts” come up big for Orange Chamber, United Way

Four Little Cypress-Mauriceville students and another not affiliated with LC-M stepped in recently to meet the needs of the Greater Orange Area Chamber of Commerce and United Way.

“The Chamber just needed some help, and they stepped up and did a great job,” LCM Activities Director Stacey Smith said.

Kristin Evans, Donor Relations Specialist with United Way of Orange County, agreed.

“They showed up and stepped up without hesitation, ready to do anything expected of them,” Evans saod.

“I enjoyed seeing their smiles and interactions with each other as well as with our guests. You could really tell their servant hearts were being blessed. I think they even learned a little bit about United Way in the process.”