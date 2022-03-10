Bridge City High students win $7K in scholarships, 1st place finishers can earn more

Published 12:18 am Thursday, March 10, 2022

By Orange Leader

Bridge City High School Stark Reading finalists competed for a chance to win scholarship money and the opportunity to advance to the County Finals April 24.

The first-place winners and recipients of a $2,000 scholarship were:

  • Jackson Pachar-Declamation
  • Ava Gassen-Interpretive

The second-place winners and recipients of a $1,500 scholarship were:

  • Chloe Doyle-Declamation
  • India Bonnette-Interpretive

Pachar and Gassen will compete again against other Orange County schools at the Lutcher Theater April 24 at 2 p.m. for a chance to win more scholarship money.

