Bridge City High students win $7K in scholarships, 1st place finishers can earn more

Bridge City High School Stark Reading finalists competed for a chance to win scholarship money and the opportunity to advance to the County Finals April 24.

The first-place winners and recipients of a $2,000 scholarship were:

Jackson Pachar-Declamation

Ava Gassen-Interpretive

The second-place winners and recipients of a $1,500 scholarship were:

Chloe Doyle-Declamation

India Bonnette-Interpretive

Pachar and Gassen will compete again against other Orange County schools at the Lutcher Theater April 24 at 2 p.m. for a chance to win more scholarship money.