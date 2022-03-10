Born resigns from Lamar University Athletic Director post

BEAUMONT, Texas – Lamar University Athletics Director Marco Born has resigned from the university, effective immediately. The university will immediately begin a national search for Born’s successor.

Born had been taking a leave of absence for personal reasons for the foreseeable future.

Associate Athletic Director Helene Thill has been serving as acting director in Born’s absence. Thill joined LU’s athletic department as assistant athletic director for academic affairs in 2001 and was promoted to associate athletic director in 2011.