Vidor Police wish theft suspect “Very Special Happy Birthday” following arrest

VIDOR — The Vidor Police Department got its birthday wish.

Chief Rod Carroll announced early Wednesday after that car theft suspect had been arrested.

Winston Ingle was located by Beaumont Police acting on a tip from Crime Stoppers, Carroll said.

“The Vidor PD would like to thank everyone for their assistance in locating Winston Ingle and wish him a Very Special Happy Birthday!!!!” a release from Carroll said.

Vidor Police announced Tuesday is was attempting to locate to locate 45-year-old Ingle.

He was wanted on a parole warrant by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. Police said Ingle was involved in a vehicle theft Monday in Vidor, during which time he ran from officers when approached, Carroll said.

Ingle’s birthday is March 9.

Ingle was considered armed and dangerous.