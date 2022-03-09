SOFTBALL: Lady Cardinals, Bears, Bobcats open 22-4A play in style

WEST ORANGE – The Bridge City Lady Cardinals zipped to a 20-0 District 22-4A opening win in softball action at Lady Mustang Field.

Kaydence Corkran got the win on the hill for the Lady Cardinals as she tossed four innings and struck out three Lady Mustangs.

Olivia Hornsby was 2-for-4 at the plate with a triple and four runs batted in. Brooklyn Droddy went 2-for-4 with a double and four RBI. Kaylyn Dosch was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI. Laurie Barg had a double and drove in a run. Marlie Strong had a double. Haley Munoz had a hit and drove in three runs while Corkran, Makenna Carey and Nicole Sasser drove in a run apiece for the Lady Cardinals.

* * *

LC-M girls

LITTLE CYPRESS – The Little Cypress-Mauriceville Lady Bears claimed a 8-6 District 22-4A-opening victory over the Silsbee Lady Tigers Wednesday evening at Lady Bear Field.

The Lady Bears took the lead late. With the gan]me tied at 5-5 in the bottom of the fifth, the Lady Bears got a RBI single from Keylie Washburn for the go-ahead run.

LC-M shook off four Silsbee runs in the top of the third inning.

The Lady Bears notched runs in the bottom of the first, getting a solo home run from Lexis Moss and a solo blast from Washburn. Moss and Washburn finished with three hits apiece.

The Lady Bears collected 11 hits in the victory.

Cami Shugart notched the win on the hill for the Lady Bears. She allowed five hits over seven innings, striking out 11 Lady Tigers.

Madison Konstantine went the distance for the Lady Tigers, allowing 11 hits while striking out four and walking one.

Rayleigh Parker had two hits for Silsbee.

Jacelyn Cook and Rylan Wilson each drove in runs for the Lady Bears, who will visit Bridge City Friday.

* * *

Orangefield girls

VIDOR – The Orangefield Lady Bobcats defeated the Vidor Lady Pirates t 10-5 to open district play.

Sophomore pitcher Abigail Curphey finished the night going the distance and giving up just 3 hits. Curphey surrendered no earned runs with 7 strikeouts.

Sophomore Abby Broussard led the Lady Bobcat offense with 3 hits, and 5 RBIs. Harleigh Rawls had 3 hits, including a triple, an RBI and 3 runs scored. Abigail Curphey had 2 hits, 2 walks and an RBI. Senior Madison Hughes had 2 hits, 2 RBIs, and 2 runs scored. Senior Joli Ponfick had a hit with a run scored. Sophomore Greenlea Oldham had a run scored.

The Lady Bobcats improve to 13-8 on the year and 1-0 in district play. They will take on Silsbee at home next Tuesday.