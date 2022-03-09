Orange County has several SE Texas prep track leaders, check them out

Several Orange County track athletes have notched the best times and distances in Southeast Texas thus far this season, here is out things shake out this week with an updated list of Southeast Texas prep track leaders:

DISCUS — Girls: Jaliah Hawthorne, Orangefield (senior), 112-9; Boys: Gabe Lopez, Nederland (senior), 145-8.5.

SHOT PUT — Girls: Chrissy Joseph, LC-Mauriceville (junior), 36-0; Boys: Amier Washington, LC-Mauriceville (junior), 47-4.

HIGH JUMP — Girls: Caryss Carpenter, Bridge City (senior), Raegan Stephenson, Vidor (sophomore) and Jaden Lee, Vidor (junior), 5-3; Boys: Colin Dorsey, H-F (senior), 6-4.

LONG JUMP — Girls: Sanaria Butler, PN-G (senior), 18-7.75; Boys: Joshua Onuroah, Beaumont Kelly (senior), 21-7.5

TRIPLE JUMP — Girls: Sanaria Butler, PN-G (senior), 40-9.5; Boys: Colin Dorsey, H-F (senior), 44-8.

POLE VAULT — Girls: Morgan Louvier, Bridge City (junior), 9-9; Boys: Harrison Gauthier, Bridge City (senior), 15-0.

100 METERS — Girls: Amya Barefield, Hardin-Jefferson (sophomore), 11.86; Boys: Cyrus Jacobs, PN-G (senior), 10.7 hand-held (which converts to 10.925 in fully automatic time).

200 METERS — Girls: Ana Mae Holeman, Lumberton (junior), 26.95; Boys: Cyrus Jacobs, PN-G (senior), 22.03.

400 METERS — Girls: Sanaria Butler, PNG (senior), 55.72; Boys: Cyrus Jacobs, PN-G (senior), 49.21.

800 METERS — Girls: Christine La Fleur, Beaumont West Brook (freshman), 2:27.41; Boys: Cyrus Jacobs, PN-G (senior), 1:58.2.

1,600 METERS — Girls: Annabelle Fisher, Little Cypress-Mauriceville (junior), 5:36.97; Boys: Andrew Fawcett, Vidor (senior), 4:50.0.

3,200 METERS — Girls: Annabelle Fisher, Little Cypress-Mauriceville (junior), 12:14.81; Boys: Beau Waldrop, Lumberton (junior), 10:31.35.

100-METER HURDLES — Girls: Caryss Carpenter Bridge City (senior), 16.01.

110-METER HURDLES — Boys: John Sanderson, Hamshire-Fannett (junior), 13.76.

300-METER HURDLES — Girls: Ashlyn Lane, Beaumont West Brook (senior), 47.19; Boys: John Sanderson, Lumberton (junior), 40.10.

400-METER RELAY — Girls: Port Arthur Memorial (Paris Martin, Nyla Young, Yainn Zuniga, Alexia Lewis), 49.32; Boys: Port Arthur Memorial (Jahmar Sanders, Jalani Chevalier, Ilijah Williams, Antoine Collins), 42.00.

800-METER RELAY — Girls: Port Neches-Groves, (Katherine Page, Evelyn Galvan, Sophia Lewis, Sanaria Butler), 1:48.04; Boys: Beaumont West Brook, (Johnny Banks, Patrick Brown, Michael Collins, Travis Frederick) 1:30.92.

1,600-METER RELAY — Girls: Nederland (KeAsia Hall, Lana Louvier, Hailey Marriott, Kamryn Smith) 4:10.66; Boys: Port Arthur Memorial 3:30.96.